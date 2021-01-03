JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 340,794 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

