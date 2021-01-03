Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P) Trading Down 6.3%

Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P)

Kalon Acquisition Corp. focuses on identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing the qualifying transaction. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

