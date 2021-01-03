Keep3rV1 Price Tops $217.12 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $217.12 or 0.00670169 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $43.42 million and $7.76 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00028096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00117711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00164795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00506473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00272033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018631 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.