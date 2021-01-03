KekCoin (KEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 190% against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $120,696.46 and approximately $33.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001419 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007600 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

