Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

