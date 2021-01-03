Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $79,698.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00166202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00510070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00274975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

