Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 632,699 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $8,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

