Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 280,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,428. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.71, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.66.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
