Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 280,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,428. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.71, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.66.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.