KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. KLA posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.91. 728,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,803. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.83.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after buying an additional 78,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

