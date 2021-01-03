Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of KMTUY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.68. 53,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,295. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.