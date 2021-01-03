Komodo Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $59.44 million and $2.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00176925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,457,968 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

