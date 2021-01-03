KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 11,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,365. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.