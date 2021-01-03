Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Kubota has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

