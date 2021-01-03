KZ Cash (KZC) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 54.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,675.91 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014781 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

