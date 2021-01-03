Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 215,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,748. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $218.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 222,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1,571.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 76,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

