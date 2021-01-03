Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.56 on Friday. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,166,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.