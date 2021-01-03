Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.69

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.69 and traded as high as $53.33. Lawson Products shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 34,253 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market cap of $459.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lawson Products by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lawson Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

