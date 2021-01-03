LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

