LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $417,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $680,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $12,276,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.79. The stock had a trading volume of 215,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,674. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $368.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.97.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.