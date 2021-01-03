Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII stock opened at $273.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.94. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.