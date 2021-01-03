Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

