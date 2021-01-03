LINKA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,186.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $13,186.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00039427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $665.98 or 0.01992296 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

