LocalCoinSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,839.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $760,409.10 and approximately $10,839.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00034572 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004824 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.