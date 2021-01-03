Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 661,808 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,261.26.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

