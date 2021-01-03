Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $218.04 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Loopring has a market capitalization of $218.04 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.61 or 0.01985196 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,508,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

