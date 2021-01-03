LUXCoin (LUX) Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $529,239.90 and $4,021.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,453,687 coins and its circulating supply is 10,446,454 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

