M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

MDC stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

