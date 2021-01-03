Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.73

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.73 and traded as high as $69.25. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 24,086 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.73. The company has a market cap of £42.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.