MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNX. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 570,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,062. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

