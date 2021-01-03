Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

