Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC) Shares Down 0.3%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 40,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 48,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.