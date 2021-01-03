MalwareChain (MALW) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. MalwareChain has a market cap of $192,553.85 and $345.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00276135 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

