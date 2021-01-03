Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.