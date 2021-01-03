MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $470.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

