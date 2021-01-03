Matic Network (MATIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.98 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $98.09 million and $20.98 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,812,024,448 tokens. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matic Network Token Trading

Matic Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

