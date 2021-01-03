Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

MTRX stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Matrix Service by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth $164,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

