MCO (MCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.73 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. MCO has a market cap of $37.73 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00007178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bit-Z, DDEX and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00274029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.99 or 0.02088384 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cashierest, Liqui, OKEx, Coinrail, BigONE, Bittrex, HitBTC, EXX, Upbit, Huobi, LATOKEN, DDEX, YoBit, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Livecoin, ABCC, IDEX, Coinnest, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

