MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Kryptono and CPDAX. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00264440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $611.48 or 0.01904466 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Upbit, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bittrex, IDEX, Cashierest and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

