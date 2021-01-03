Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of MERC opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $675.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

