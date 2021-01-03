MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €140.35 ($165.12) and last traded at €140.35 ($165.12). 166,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €138.25 ($162.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €134.35 and a 200 day moving average of €121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

