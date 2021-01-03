Mercury Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Mercury has a total market cap of $471,963.46 and approximately $18,191.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.