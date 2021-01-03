Metacoin Price Hits $0.0809 on Major Exchanges (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Metacoin has a total market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $49,552.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.14 or 0.02031422 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

