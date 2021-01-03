Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $218,003.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00170948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00511413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019282 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

