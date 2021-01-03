Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Head to Head Comparison

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Micron Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 6 22 1 2.77 MACOM Technology Solutions 1 2 7 0 2.60

Micron Technology presently has a consensus target price of $69.48, suggesting a potential downside of 7.58%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.88%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 12.54% 7.73% 5.67% MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 3.92 $2.69 billion $2.55 29.48 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.06 -$46.08 million $0.39 141.13

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Micron Technology beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

