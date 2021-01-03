Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Minereum has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $9,970.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00163238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00498263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00259505 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018250 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 11,014,747 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

