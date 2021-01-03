Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.72

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and traded as high as $30.06. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1,013 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTLHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.