MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MIXT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

