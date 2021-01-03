(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.44

Shares of (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.44 and traded as high as $80.05. (MOG.A) shares last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 62,117 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 991.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. (MOG.A) had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.50 million. On average, analysts predict that (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. (MOG.A)’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

