MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.33 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00004362 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $94.33 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

