Morgan Stanley Acquires 104,237 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.35 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

